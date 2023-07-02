Look Up Atlanta
Baseball fans ‘Brave’ the heat for hottest home game of 2023

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It took a while, but summer has arrived in Atlanta.

“Yeah, it’s hot,” said Casey Jones, one of tens of thousands of people who shrugged aside the weather at The Battery on Sunday.

Jones and his wife chose this afternoon for a date.

“It’s, like, 95 or something like that?” He asked.

That’s correct, and it’s the hottest home game of 2023 thus far.

But the Georgia boy Jones is, the weather isn’t stopping him. He has a secret weapon.

“I drink cold Bud Light,” Jones said. “Ain’t nothing better to beat the heat than cold Bud Light.”

And while you should definitely be mixing in a lot of water when you’re outside in extreme heat, the outdoor experience wasn’t much better over in Chamblee.

“On hot days like this, you’re definitely going to want to mix in some water,” said Jeremy Williams, co-founder of Atlanta Golf and Social.

Williams hoped to enjoy the first day of Chamblee’s new open-container law on the patio. Instead, he’s doling out flavored water to reporters and encouraging people to stay inside.

“The humidity alone is sizzling out here,” he said.

It seemed nothing could stop the heat…

“It’s Georgia,” Jones said. “We could have a hurricane later on this afternoon.”

Wouldn’t you know it, late-afternoon clouds paved the way for heavy winds, knocking down guardrails and doing what the heat couldn’t: send people scurrying for the exits.

But baseball is a 162-game season. Perhaps the weather will be better tomorrow.

