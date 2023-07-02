Bruster’s celebrates National Ice Cream Month with Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - National Ice Cream Month started off hot in the metro Atlanta area.

Shelly Rockmore and her son Joey represent Bruster’s of Grayson and Snellville. They stopped by Atlanta News First and brought some special, cold treats.

The Rockmores showed off some of their favorite flavors including the flavor of the month Toffee Bar with Heath and Peanut Butter Cup Overload.

Bruster’s also has 40 different vegan flavors that are constantly changing.

You can also learn about Bruster’s rewards program by going to brusters.com/sweet-rewards.

