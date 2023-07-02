Look Up Atlanta
Crews work to put out fire at DeKalb County home

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are working to put out a fire at a home in DeKalb County on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a home on the 1200 block of Coffee Road around 11:02 a.m.

According to the DeKalb County Fire Department, the fire is “believed to have started outside of the home and extended into the home.”

There are no known injuries at this time.

