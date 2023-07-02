Crews work to put out fire at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are working to put out a fire at a home in DeKalb County on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a home on the 1200 block of Coffee Road around 11:02 a.m.

According to the DeKalb County Fire Department, the fire is “believed to have started outside of the home and extended into the home.”

There are no known injuries at this time.

