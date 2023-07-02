DJ T.Lewis talks about touring with Young Money, early inspiration

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DJ T.Lewis is perhaps best known as the current tour DJ for who he considers “the greatest rapper of all time Lil Wayne.” But the Jackson, Miss. native wants to be known for much more than that.

DJ T.Lewis, whose real name is Terrell Lewis, says music has always been in his blood. When he’s not on tour with Lil Wayne, he’s busy working at Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 radio station or doing other shows in the Atlanta area.

“Music was my biggest influence. It was like my escape,” he said. “When I was young, I used to dance a lot. I used to perform as a little kid.”

He fondly remembers his parents playing Michael Jackson, Erykah Badu, Whitney Houston, and MC Hammer.

“I’m from Mississippi, so I’m well-versed in blues and gospel. I was raised in the church and played in the marching band. Music was everything to me. I’m a huge Whitney Houston fan. She’s my spirit mother. I remember my dad playing Erykah Badu. I was very well-rounded.”

Among his early inspirations were also DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith. He recalls The Fresh Prince being one of his favorite shows.

“Jazzy Jeff and Fresh Prince were a major influence in my life,” he said. “I modeled myself behind Jazzy Jeff. I remember watching the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air episode where Will was teaching Ashley how to play the drums and she wanted to play something else. He went and got Jazz and got the red drum set. Around that time, my parents were divorced, so I used the charm on my mother to get me a drum set. I started playing drums in elementary school, going into middle school.”

He recalls how much hip-hop icon David Banner inspired him at an early age, especially being from Mississippi.

“I didn’t know everything that he was doing at the time, I just knew he was doing big things,” DJ T.Lewis said. “He was producing like crazy. The atmosphere of his music video was crazy. That was part of the motivation for me to be able to know we can make it out. I’ll never forget turning on BET and seeing him and thinking I really could do this. David Banner made me truly believe that I could reach higher ground if I continue to work hard. If I call him and I really need him, I know he’ll be there.”

As DJ T.Lewis became more involved in music as a teenager, he built a reputation as a well-known local DJ and was known for throwing parties. Then he met Cortez Bryant, a prominent music executive and former manager of Lil Wayne.

“By the time I got to college at Jackson State University, I had a decent name for myself. Tez was like a mentor to me at the time,” he said.

DJ T.Lewis was brought on to Young Money to work with a young artist named Lil Twist.

“With me and Lil Twist being young, Tez let me go on the road with him. I would always go to Wayne’s show. If Wayne had a show in the south, in Memphis, New Orleans, Texas, or Alabama, I would go,” he said.

As he continued building his experience and growing his reputation, he received another call from Bryant that gave him another great opportunity.

“I would get phone calls from Tez, and he would tell me that Drake got an afterparty and wanted me to DJ. That provided me with a great opportunity,” said DJ T.Lewis. “My first tour with Drake was Club Paradise. I did a run in the south with him and would DJ the after-parties. He saw the talent in me.”

He recalled traveling to Atlanta for a Battle of the Bands and the first time he ever heard Drake rap.

“When we came to Atlanta for Battle of the Bands, CJ came and picked us up and said we had to listen to this kid,” he said. “CJ played “So Far Gone” and other stuff Drake had at the time. He played the song Ransom with Lil Wayne, and I was like, ‘Wow, what is this? This is crazy.’ He was rapping with Wayne like this. Bro was going crazy, everything he was playing was a vibe. I went back to Jackson and put all my homies on. We would ride around Jackson playing that over and over.”

He says he’s proud of watching how far the Toronto-born superstar has come.

“I’m glad to be able to say I watched the whole beginning of Drake’s career. From him rapping with his hands, to now owning the stage and captivating all of that,” he said. “Drake made me a better planner for my shows. A lot of people wonder how I structure my shows, it was built on talking over things with Drake.”

What matters to DJ T.Lewis now is continuing to build a foundation and branching out into other aspects of the music business.

“I’m involved in producing. That’s the next step of what I’m working on,” he said. “A lot of people don’t really know about that. I produced my own records on streaming platforms.”

He produced a song called “Private Dancer” with an artist named Big Bawdy.” He also produced a song called “Work” on late Atlanta rapper Trouble’s last album before he was shot and killed in 2022. He has also produced for Young Jeezy and Jhonni Blaze.

When offering advice, he says he tries to get a feel for an artist and figure out their inspirations for getting into the music business.

“First, let me find out if you want to do this or not,” he said. “I give a lot of advice to people who come up to me and are willing to listen. You’ve got to listen to understand and not listen to respond. Know what you’re doing it for.”

In May, Lil Wayne concluded his ‘Welcome to Tha Carter’ tour. DJ T.Lewis said he’s still amazed at how impactful and nostalgic his music is and how it still resonates with fans from all over the world.

“When we were on tour, Wayne would perform his song “Mirror” [off Tha Carter 4], I would look on the fan’s faces filled with emotion performing that song,” DJ T.Lewis previously said. “I’ve seen some fans crying because that song helped them. It was therapy for them. We were on tour and there was a medley of songs that touched everyone, from Tha Carter 1 all the way to Tha Carter 5.”

He says the state of hip-hop is completely different from when he was growing up and it needs to change in a positive way.

“A lot of folks just do it for the money,” DJ T.Lewis said. “I feel like that’s the realm of the world right now. It’s being made for the money, and it’s not being made to change things and make things better. I think as a community, the conversations that we have could be very powerful with knowledge.”

