Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert: Another hot day with more afternoon storms

A couple storms could be severe carrying heavy rain and damaging wind
hot and stormy the next few days. Drier for the Fourth.
hot and stormy the next few days. Drier for the Fourth.(Atlanta News First)
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Our heat advisory continues today, which means we have another scorcher of an afternoon on the way.

Expect temperatures to climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon, but it will feel more like the triple digits from about 1-6 PM.

Some places may get relief from the heat early as scattered storms form through the early afternoon. We should stay dry through lunch time, but come 2-3 PM, storms will start to fire up, and some could be severe.

Any severe storms that form will carry heavy rain, damaging wind, frequent lightning, and maybe some small hail.

Storms will linger just past sunset before starting to diminish through the late evening and overnight, but a few storms could linger into the overnight hours.

We pretty much copy and paste the forecast tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and afternoon scattered storms -- a couple which could be severe.

Fourth of July looks hot and humid, but dry for most of the day. Storms do look possible for the evening, so keep that in mind if you had plans to set off fireworks or BBQ in the backyard.

The rest of the week will be nothing short of Summer-like with afternoon storms and temperatures in the 90s.

A cold front will start to approach by the end of the week which could increase rain coverage for Friday and Saturday.

First alert for heat and storms today, more storms return tomorrow. Some could be severe....
First alert for heat and storms today, more storms return tomorrow. Some could be severe. Summer-like through the week.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Here’s how Young Thug’s attorney is trying to get the rapper out of jail
Look Up Atlanta 4th of July celebration
Relive Look Up Atlanta 2023 with interviews, photos & more
Jakobe Moody
YSL rapper known as ‘FN DaDealer’ arrested, charged with murder
The Southeast’s largest fireworks show has returned to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown...
Fireworks, food, fun: Everything you need to know about Look Up Atlanta

Latest News

More heat and storms Sunday
FIRST ALERT | Rain and storms, gradually, diminish this evening
More heat and storms Sunday
APP VIDEO FORECAST | Rain and thunder is forecast to gradually diminish through the evening!
Intense heat and scattered storms continue this evening.
APP VIDEO FORECAST | Plan on intense heat, scattered storms through early Saturday evening
First Alert: Hot weekend ahead
FIRST ALERT: Feeling more like the triple digits this weekend