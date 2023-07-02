First Alert: Another hot day with more afternoon storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Our heat advisory continues today, which means we have another scorcher of an afternoon on the way.

Expect temperatures to climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon, but it will feel more like the triple digits from about 1-6 PM.

Some places may get relief from the heat early as scattered storms form through the early afternoon. We should stay dry through lunch time, but come 2-3 PM, storms will start to fire up, and some could be severe.

Any severe storms that form will carry heavy rain, damaging wind, frequent lightning, and maybe some small hail.

Storms will linger just past sunset before starting to diminish through the late evening and overnight, but a few storms could linger into the overnight hours.

We pretty much copy and paste the forecast tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and afternoon scattered storms -- a couple which could be severe.

Fourth of July looks hot and humid, but dry for most of the day. Storms do look possible for the evening, so keep that in mind if you had plans to set off fireworks or BBQ in the backyard.

The rest of the week will be nothing short of Summer-like with afternoon storms and temperatures in the 90s.

A cold front will start to approach by the end of the week which could increase rain coverage for Friday and Saturday.

First alert for heat and storms today, more storms return tomorrow. Some could be severe. Summer-like through the week. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.