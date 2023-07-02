At least 1 dead in plane crash near resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed near North Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

In a statement provided to WMBF, the Federal Aviation Administration said the crash involved a single-engine Piper PA-32 with four people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane crashed after taking off from a runway at 11:20 a.m.

Officer Pat Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed that at least one person died in the crash and another person was taken to a hospital.

He added that the plane was “engulfed in flames” when first responders first arrived at the scene. Crews with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were able to extinguish the flames.

Wilkinson also said the area of Pete Dye Drive near where the crash happened will be shut down for up to a couple of days.

The FAA and the NTSB are continuing to investigate the crash.

Photos and videos sent to WMBF News from the scene showed smoke towering over the scene of the crash seen from the Intracoastal Waterway near Barefoot Landing and Barefoot Resort.

A reporter for WMBF arrived on the scene of the fatal plane crash on Sunday. The area surrounding the crash can be seen taped off with first responders still on scene.

