LIVE UPDATES: Heat gives way to summer storms across north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temperatures soared into the 90: this afternoon, but it felt like it was hotter than 100. Heat allowed strong storms to develop. A chance of storms remains in the forecast through early evening.

LIVE UPDATES:

5:20 p.m | Scattered storms continue to roam north Georgia. A few storms will become severe and produce wind gusts to 65 MPH and hail up to the size of quarters. Any storm that develops today will produce frequent dangerous lightning, severe or not. Heavy rain is also possible. The chance of storms remains elevated through 8 p.m.

The damaging wind threat is greatest up in the mountains, where a cluster of severe storms is moving quickly eastward. Gusts to 65 MPH are possible. Keep alerts turned on in the @atlnewsfirst weather app, just in case. #gawx pic.twitter.com/vQ2krecGEz — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) July 2, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Adairsville GA, Shannon GA and Plainville GA until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/JJ57g0DWxS — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) July 2, 2023

