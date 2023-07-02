Look Up Atlanta
LIVE UPDATES: Heat gives way to summer storms across north Georgia

Clouds over Mississippi River
Clouds over Mississippi River(Wayne Wienke)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temperatures soared into the 90: this afternoon, but it felt like it was hotter than 100. Heat allowed strong storms to develop. A chance of storms remains in the forecast through early evening.

LIVE UPDATES:

5:20 p.m | Scattered storms continue to roam north Georgia. A few storms will become severe and produce wind gusts to 65 MPH and hail up to the size of quarters. Any storm that develops today will produce frequent dangerous lightning, severe or not. Heavy rain is also possible. The chance of storms remains elevated through 8 p.m.

