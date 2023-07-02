Toddlers and teens compete in Peachtree Junior race at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Children as young as two-years-old, and up to 14 were showing their skills at Piedmont Park ahead of the heat Sunday during the Microsoft Peachtree Junior. One of them was five-year-old Tre Charles.

“They remember when you do positive things and good stuff like this,” said Patrick Franklin, Tre’s grandfather.

The Peachtree Junior started back in 1987. It’s the race before the big Peachtree Road Race on July 4. Charles’ family has a long ‘running’ history with the event.

“His mother was in the Peachtree 36 years ago,” said Franklin.

“I’m so excited because it’s my dad’s birthday and this is going to be for him,” said the five-year-old.

He participated in the dash with his peers. More than 1,000 kids signed up for the various races, and activities at the park. Organizers with the Atlanta Track Club said all the money raised goes toward supporting the group’s mission.

“We are a 501c3 non-profit with a mission of a healthier Atlanta through running and walking and a big part of that is accessibility through running and walking programs,” said Jay Holder of the Atlanta Track Club.

Toddlers and teens compete in Peachtree Junior at Piedmont Park (Atlanta News First)

Parents said participating in events like this early on in life, will teach their children a valuable lesson.

“It kind of sets them up to have goals in life and just really sparks that joy of being active and being go-getters,” said Iris Nicholas, parent.

“It’s just an excellent event, a beautiful day. I’m glad I’ve been doing it and I’ve been around to have all my two daughters and my grandsons doing it,” said Franklin.

