Woman with schizophrenia reported missing in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman diagnosed with schizophrenia and Bi-Polar disorder is reported missing and Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in finding her.

Police said 72-year-old Myrtha Chenevert was last seen at 6074 Great Oaks Drive in Lithonia wearing a blue dress and white sneakers on Sunday.

Chenevert has brown eyes, black hair, and is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Police said anyone with information on Chenevert’s whereabouts, is asked to call 770-724-7477 or dial 911.

