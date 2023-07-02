Look Up Atlanta
Woman with schizophrenia reported missing in DeKalb County

Myrtha Chenevert
Myrtha Chenevert(APD)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman diagnosed with schizophrenia and Bi-Polar disorder is reported missing and Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in finding her.

Police said 72-year-old Myrtha Chenevert was last seen at 6074 Great Oaks Drive in Lithonia wearing a blue dress and white sneakers on Sunday.

Chenevert has brown eyes, black hair, and is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Police said anyone with information on Chenevert’s whereabouts, is asked to call 770-724-7477 or dial 911.

