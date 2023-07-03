Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 shot at Decatur home, police say

The DeKalb County Police Department responded to a shooting in Decatur.
The DeKalb County Police Department responded to a shooting in Decatur.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was reportedly shot Monday morning at a home in Decatur, according to DeKalb County police.

Police found the victim along the 3000 block of Sugar Maple Street after a report came in just after 4 a.m. It is unknown if anybody was killed. Police did not give many details at the scene.

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Photo of Atlanta rapper T.I.
Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. launches ‘King Collection’ eyewear line
Jakobe Moody
YSL rapper known as ‘FN DaDealer’ arrested, charged with murder
Photo of Anthony Guy Smith
47-year-old man reported missing in Hall County
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Here’s how Young Thug’s attorney is trying to get the rapper out of jail

Latest News

Napoleon Ates & Porshe Wells with the home where the alleged abuse occurred in the background.
Couple accused of abusing 6-year-old boy to appear before Clayton County judge
Couple accused of child abuse to appear in court
Chattahoochee River
Chattahoochee River closure extended as E. Coli levels remain dangerously high
How to keep your pet calm during fireworks