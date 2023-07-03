19-year-old man identified as deadly Wesley Chapel Road shooting victim

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old man was identified as the victim of a deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur on June 26, according to a DeKalb County police incident report obtained by Atlanta News First.

Police responded to the busy intersection at 2474 Wesley Chapel Rd. and New Snapfinger Woods Drive in Decatur around 8:30 p.m. on June 26 after reports of a shooting.

Police say a man shot into a gold Chevrolet sedan driven by 19-year-old Jerry Toney, and 19-year-old passenger Demario Hollis, striking them each multiple times. Hollis died on the scene. Witnesses told police that Toney ran out of the car after the second round of shots.

Toney was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for his “major injury,” according to the police incident report said.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, who was in his car, climbed through the passenger side window and sat on the door. He reportedly fired shots into the victim’s vehicle and sped northbound. Then he made a U-turn and fired even more shots into the victim’s car, the report said.

After Toney ran, the gold Chevrolet rolled through the intersection and hit a MARTA bus, the bus driver told police. She and another bystander tended to Hollis.

A witness described the alleged shooter as a Black man with dreads.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

