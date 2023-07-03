2 men charged, accused of shooting man sitting in his truck in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men face multiple charges after being accused of shooting and injuring a man while sitting in his truck in Coweta County on Sunday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to Bethelem Church Road after reports of a person who was shot around 4 a.m.

According to police, the victim told deputies that he was sitting in his truck with his fiance when two people approached from both the driver’s and passenger’s sides and shot him.

He was rushed to an Atlanta area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown.

Aaron Scott and Jacob Riley were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and false imprisonment, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.