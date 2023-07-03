2 women identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified two women who died in a crash on I-20 East in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of I-20 East near the Hamilton E. Holmes exit around 2:05 a.m. after reports of a crash involving a Nissan Sentra and a Hyundai Sonata.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said 33-year-old Cyrus Williams and 32-year-old Denise Watkins were killed in the crash.

According to the Accident Investigations Unit, “the Nissan Sentra was traveling at a high rate of speed going the wrong way on the I-20 Eastbound Expressway when it collided head-on with the white Hyundai Sonata.”

