23 people charged for having party in stranger’s Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police arrested and charged 23 people for criminally trespassing after they were accused of having a party at a stranger’s home in Gwinnett County in June.

Around 11:15 p.m. on June 26, police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home on Camp Mitchell Road. A caller told police that people were at a home without permission.

Police said they discovered a party was going on at the home and no one in attendance knew or was related to the homeowner.

Police took custody of seven cars and issued 23 misdemeanor warrants for people between 17 and 20 years old, police said.

