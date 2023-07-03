Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

23 people charged for having party in stranger’s Gwinnett County home

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police arrested and charged 23 people for criminally trespassing after they were accused of having a party at a stranger’s home in Gwinnett County in June.

Around 11:15 p.m. on June 26, police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home on Camp Mitchell Road. A caller told police that people were at a home without permission.

RELATED: Police looking for suspect after 3 teens shot on way to Lawrenceville house party

Police said they discovered a party was going on at the home and no one in attendance knew or was related to the homeowner.

Police took custody of seven cars and issued 23 misdemeanor warrants for people between 17 and 20 years old, police said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Metro Atlanta family stuck in airport for days during travel nightmare
Jakobe Moody
YSL rapper ‘FN DaDealer’ arrested, charged with murder
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Here’s how Young Thug’s attorney is trying to get the rapper out of jail
Photo of Atlanta rapper T.I.
Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. launches ‘King Collection’ eyewear line

Latest News

Hillandale Drive homicide investigation
Man shot to death inside apartment bedroom in DeKalb County, police say
Nawel Assogba
Police: 1-year-old dies after choking incident in Decatur
Photo of two men arrested in connection to a shooting in Coweta County
2 men charged, accused of shooting man sitting in his truck in Coweta County
Photo of missing 13-year-old girl Antoniaja
DeKalb Co. police search for missing 13-year-old girl