9-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by her father in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County have asked for the public’s help in finding a 9-year-old girl who has allegedly been kidnapped by her father.

Police said Kamille Jones was kidnapped by her father Jeffery Jones. They were last seen on May 20 near the 4100 block of Wesley Club Drive.

Kamille Jones is described as 4 feet tall and 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Jeffery Jones is described as 5-foot-8 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe they crossed Georgia state lines. It is unclear which direction they were last seen traveling in.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, call 9-1-1.

