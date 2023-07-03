Look Up Atlanta
Blighted DeKalb County home set to be demolished

Blighted property scheduled to be demolished in DeKalb County
Blighted property scheduled to be demolished in DeKalb County(DeKalb County Department of Communications)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County crews are scheduled to demolish a “blighted residential property,” according to the DeKalb County Department of Communications.

The home is located at 1079 Parkwest Ct. in Stone Mountain. It is scheduled to be demolished at 10 a.m. on July 7.

In Georgia law, a blighted area is “conducive to ill health, the transmission of disease, infant mortality, juvenile delinquency, and crime and are detrimental to the public health, safety, morals, or welfare” or “substantially impair or arrest the sound growth of the community, retard the provision of housing accommodations, or constitute an economic or social liability and are a menace to the public health, safety, morals, or welfare in their present condition and use.”

