Candler Co. Deputy pulls driver from burning car

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Newly released body camera footage from the Candler County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy pulling a driver from a burning car after a crash.

According to Sheriff John Miles, Sergeant Ashleigh Taylor responded to a crash on Highway 46 on Saturday, and discovered a car on fire in the woods.

Taylor was able to break the car’s window and pull the driver out, potentially saving their life.

Officials say they’d also like to thank nearby drivers who stopped to help.

