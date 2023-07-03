Chattahoochee River closure extended as E. Coli levels remain dangerously high

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More closures are coming to the Chattahoochee River as officials navigate dangerous E. coli levels due to a sewage spill.

River officials announced an expansion of the partial closure that currently spans from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to the East Palisades-Whitewater Creek Unit. The closed areas will now include all downstream sections of the park.

In addition, the river will remain closed to the public after a July 2 water quality test revealed “bacteria levels that exceed the Environmental Protection Agency recommended limits for recreation.”

VIEW HERE: The latest water quality conditions

There is currently no timeline for reopening. Officials told Atlanta News First the leak is coming from underneath the riverbed in Roswell and Marietta.

The hiking trails, picnic shelters, and Hewlett Lodge visitor center remain open, river officials said.

Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.