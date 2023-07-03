Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Chattahoochee River closure extended as E. Coli levels remain dangerously high

Chattahoochee River closure extended as E. Coli levels remain high
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More closures are coming to the Chattahoochee River as officials navigate dangerous E. coli levels due to a sewage spill.

River officials announced an expansion of the partial closure that currently spans from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to the East Palisades-Whitewater Creek Unit. The closed areas will now include all downstream sections of the park.

In addition, the river will remain closed to the public after a July 2 water quality test revealed “bacteria levels that exceed the Environmental Protection Agency recommended limits for recreation.”

VIEW HERE: The latest water quality conditions

There is currently no timeline for reopening. Officials told Atlanta News First the leak is coming from underneath the riverbed in Roswell and Marietta.

The hiking trails, picnic shelters, and Hewlett Lodge visitor center remain open, river officials said.

Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Photo of Atlanta rapper T.I.
Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. launches ‘King Collection’ eyewear line
Jakobe Moody
YSL rapper known as ‘FN DaDealer’ arrested, charged with murder
Photo of Anthony Guy Smith
47-year-old man reported missing in Hall County
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Here’s how Young Thug’s attorney is trying to get the rapper out of jail

Latest News

How to keep your pet calm during fireworks
Man shot to death inside apartment bedroom in DeKalb County
Have you seen 72-year-old Myrtha Chenevert?
Chattahoochee River closure extended as E. Coli levels remain high