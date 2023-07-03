City of Roswell offering warrant amnesty through end of July

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Throughout the month of July, the city of Roswell is offering warrant amnesty, forgiving those facing jail time in municipal court cases.

“Eligible individuals with a failure to appear warrant can present themselves in person to pay their fine to clear that warrant without facing physical arrest,” said Officer Tim Lupo.

The Roswell Police Department said the program is a two-fold benefit, allowing people to get that second chance they may have needed all along.

“It helps our municipal court to reduce or resolve a number of outstanding cases. It also provides members of the public the opportunity to get a clean slate,” said Lupo.

Eligible offenses include all traffic infractions, city of Roswell ordinance violations, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, shoplifting, and littering. Those with certain state charges, possession of drug-related objects, and furnishing alcohol to minors are also eligible for amnesty.

Lupo said not only could this benefit citizens and the city, but it could also build better relationships.

“We are a department that cares about our community. So, we recognize that these things happen,” said Lupo.

Be aware the city will not call you and request payments over the phone. You will need to reach out directly and show up to Roswell City Hall in person.

To learn more, call Roswell Court Services at 770-641-3790.

