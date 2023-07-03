Look Up Atlanta
Clayton Co. police need help finding woman missing since April

Photo of missing woman named April McGowan
Photo of missing woman named April McGowan(Clayton County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County need help in finding a 33-year-old woman who has been reported missing since April.

April McGowan was last seen near the 700 block of Dixon Road in Jonesboro on April 27, her family told police.

She is described as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall. Police said it is unknown what clothes she was last seen wearing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of McGowan, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

