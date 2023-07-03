Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Couple accused of abusing 6-year-old boy to appear before Clayton County judge

Couple accused of child abuse to appear in court
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mother and her boyfriend are expected to appear in a Clayton County courtroom Monday morning, nearly a month after their arrests on charges related to the severe beating of the woman’s six-year-old son.

According to the arrest warrant, Napoleon Ates, 36, used his fists and a belt to beat the boy in early June at a home on Old Rock Cut Road near Forest Park, accusing the boy of stealing money from him. The beatings continued over multiple days, the most severe on Sunday, June 4, police said.

Police said the boy’s mother Porshe Wells did nothing to stop the beatings and that she failed to get proper care for her son. They said she continued her normal routine for two more days, even getting her nails done. It wasn’t until early Tuesday morning, court documents show when Wells tried reviving her son with a bath. She eventually took him to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Court records show the child suffered a brain bleed, blood clot in the lungs, broken bones, and severe bruising.

Court documents also revealed Ates had warrants out of Forest Park for a January 2023 incident where he is said to have thrown a boy against a vanity, bruising the child’s kidney, and causing other severe injuries. However, he was not arrested for that case. Atlanta News First reached out to the Forest Police Department asking why the agency took no action but did not receive a response.

Clayton County Jail records show Wells and Artes remain in jail on charges that include aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Photo of Atlanta rapper T.I.
Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. launches ‘King Collection’ eyewear line
Jakobe Moody
YSL rapper known as ‘FN DaDealer’ arrested, charged with murder
Photo of Anthony Guy Smith
47-year-old man reported missing in Hall County
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Here’s how Young Thug’s attorney is trying to get the rapper out of jail

Latest News

The DeKalb County Police Department responded to a shooting in Decatur.
1 shot at Decatur home, police say
Couple accused of child abuse to appear in court
Chattahoochee River
Chattahoochee River closure extended as E. Coli levels remain dangerously high
How to keep your pet calm during fireworks