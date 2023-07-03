Couple accused of abusing 6-year-old boy to appear before Clayton County judge

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mother and her boyfriend are expected to appear in a Clayton County courtroom Monday morning, nearly a month after their arrests on charges related to the severe beating of the woman’s six-year-old son.

According to the arrest warrant, Napoleon Ates, 36, used his fists and a belt to beat the boy in early June at a home on Old Rock Cut Road near Forest Park, accusing the boy of stealing money from him. The beatings continued over multiple days, the most severe on Sunday, June 4, police said.

Police said the boy’s mother Porshe Wells did nothing to stop the beatings and that she failed to get proper care for her son. They said she continued her normal routine for two more days, even getting her nails done. It wasn’t until early Tuesday morning, court documents show when Wells tried reviving her son with a bath. She eventually took him to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Court records show the child suffered a brain bleed, blood clot in the lungs, broken bones, and severe bruising.

Court documents also revealed Ates had warrants out of Forest Park for a January 2023 incident where he is said to have thrown a boy against a vanity, bruising the child’s kidney, and causing other severe injuries. However, he was not arrested for that case. Atlanta News First reached out to the Forest Police Department asking why the agency took no action but did not receive a response.

Clayton County Jail records show Wells and Artes remain in jail on charges that include aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

