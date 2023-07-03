DeKalb Co. police search for missing 13-year-old girl

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County need the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Police said Antoniaja was last seen leaving her home on the 4100 block of Grant Forest Circle on Sunday.

She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants.

If you see Antoniaja or know of her whereabouts, please call 911.

