DeKalb Co. police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Photo of missing 13-year-old girl Antoniaja
Photo of missing 13-year-old girl Antoniaja(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County need the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Police said Antoniaja was last seen leaving her home on the 4100 block of Grant Forest Circle on Sunday.

She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants.

If you see Antoniaja or know of her whereabouts, please call 911.

