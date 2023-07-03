FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pop-up storms, 90s for highs today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the 90s. Pop-up storms will be possible late this afternoon through the evening.

Monday’s summary

High - 91°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 30%

Pop-up storms today, Independence Day

We’ll be in our typical summer pattern today with hot and humid conditions throughout the afternoon and highs in the low 90s. Due to the heat and humidity, isolated storms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening hours through sunset.

Forecast map for 7 p.m. Monday (Atlanta News First)

4th of July Forecast (Atlanta News First)

No significant weather systems will impact us this week, so we’ll see similar weather with a daily chance of pop-up evening storms and highs staying in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.