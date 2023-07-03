Georgia woman helps feed hundreds of unhoused people

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Research shows that giving back can actually improve your mental health. It doesn’t matter if it is volunteering at a local shelter, or fostering an animal.

Atlanta News First Reporter Sawyer Buccy met a woman who is living that lesson every week.

After a fire burned her house down, Wykeema Carson found herself living on the streets in New York.

“I know how that feeling is when the world forgets about you and you think that you are alone,” said Wykeema Carson of Grace by Time.

She spent 3 years there before a friend gave her a place to stay in Georgia.

”I took my unemployment money and started cookin’,” said Carson.

She spends every Thursday in the kitchen of Tabernacle International Church cooking hot meals for 300 people. Wykeema feeds more than 300 unhoused people living on the streets of Atlanta a week.

”It is through God’s strength, he strengthens to do this and I do it, every week,” said Wykeema.

She turns up her gospel music and eases into the peace that cooking gives her. The food is strictly from donations. When she is done cooking, she stacks the food into her car and drives it to whatever space she is serving. She spreads the food buffet style and people come and get something to eat.

“If the world understood that there are humans just like them, that they are one paycheck away or any type of tragedy from being on the streets, they would see and view the world so differently,” said Wykeema.

The whole process has done wonders for Wykeema’s mental health.

“If you can be a blessing at anything, you never know who you are going to touch,” said Wykeema.

When you give back or help someone your brain releases Serotonin, Dopamine, and Oxytocin, chemicals that make us feel happiness and a connection with others.

