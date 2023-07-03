Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Going to the 2023 Peachtree Road Race? Here’s your navigation guide

The finish line for the Peachtree Road Race
The finish line for the Peachtree Road Race(WGCL)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Peachtree Road Race is the world’s largest 10K — and it starts tomorrow!

This July 4, tens of thousands of people from across the state, country and even the world will flock to the race in Atlanta. But it’s easy to get lost in the chaos of crowds and fun. So whether you are a runner or a spectator, here’s how you can navigate this year’s Peachtree Road Race.

How do I get to the Peachtree Road Race?

There are several different ways you can get to the road race.

Driving

In the weeks before the race, Atlanta Track Club members could buy Premium Start Line Parking. The designated lot is the Alliance Center Parking Deck, or 3424 Peachtree Road. Parking opens at 5 a.m. If you bought a space in this lot, make sure you bring your hang tag and prepaid parking ticket!

After the race, Atlanta Track Club suggests you use MARTA to get back to the parking deck, which is by Lenox station. You could also take one of the shuttles to Lindbergh Central station and then route to Lenox station from there.

MARTA

If you don’t have parking tickets, MARTA is always available.

Runners could opt for a MARTA Breeze Card during registration. But this year, the card is actually a sticker that can be scanned at stations. Runners can use the Lenox station for the start and the Midtown or Art Center stations for the finish. If you didn’t get the sticker mailed to you, you can pick it up at the the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo when you get your race number.

What is the course for the Peachtree Road Race?

The Peachtree Road Race starts in Buckhead near Lenox Square and winds south down Peachtree Road to end at Piedmont Park. Altogether, it stretches for 6.2 miles. The trail is dotted with water and snack stations, bathrooms and music.

The Peachtree Road Race starts in Buckhead near Lenox Square and winds south down Peachtree...
The Peachtree Road Race starts in Buckhead near Lenox Square and winds south down Peachtree Road to end at Piedmont Park. Map courtesy of Atlanta Track Club(Atlanta Track Club)

When does the Peachtree Road Race start?

The race takes off in several waves based on the competitors’ previous running times. These waves start at 6:25 a.m. and end at 8:30 a.m. Here’s a list of the waves:

6:25 a.m. - Wheelchair start

6:50 a.m. - Elite women

7:00 a.m. - Elite men, seeded and A

7:05 a.m. - B and C

7:10 a.m. - D and E

7:15 a.m. - F

7:20 a.m. - G

7:25 a.m. - H

7:30 a.m. - J

7:35 a.m. - K

7:40 a.m. - L

7:45 a.m. - M

7:50 a.m. - N

7:55 a.m. - P

8:00 a.m. - R

8:05 a.m. - S

8:10 a.m. - T

8:15 a.m. - U

8:20 a.m. - W

8:25 a.m. - X

8:30 a.m. - Y

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 92-year-old who ran every Peachtree Road Race will no longer compete

Where are the road closures for the Peachtree Road Race?

Several roads will be closed to clear a path for the Peachtree Road Race runners.

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to around Lenox Parkway will be closed starting at midnight. The other closures near the starting area begin at 4 a.m.:

  • Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
  • Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
  • Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road
  • Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400
  • Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road
  • Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road
  • Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
  • Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road
  • Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road
  • Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road
  • Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road
  • Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Around Lenox Parkway

There are also several closures at the finish area, including:

  • 10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive, from June 30 at 9 a.m. to July 4 at 5 p.m.
  • 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen, July 4 at 12:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 10th Street from Peachtree to Myrtle, July 4 at 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia, July 4 at 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street, July 4 at 7:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree, July 4 at 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where is the best place to watch the Peachtree Road Race?

If you’re a spectator, there are plenty of places to watch runners complete the Peachtree Road Race.

Peachtree Road is packed on both sides during the race, with boundaries separating the crowds from the asphalt runway. But one of the most popular places to gather is on the fringes of 10th Street NE, where the runners take a sharp left and sprint toward the finish line at Piedmont Park.

What will the Peachtree Road Race T-shirt look like?

At the end of the race, runners receive a Peachtree Road Race T-shirt — but nobody knows what the shirt will look like until the event.

What we do know is that the design will be chosen from one of five finalists, created by students, authors and graphic artists alike. The winner will receive a $1,000 prize.

What will you wear after crossing the finish line of the 54th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road...

Posted by Atlanta Track Club on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

What will the weather be like during the Peachtree Road Race?

This Fourth of July may not be entirely rain-free.

Although the morning starts off dry and sunny, there is a 50% chance of storms Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta is under a level 1 risk of severe storms on Independence Day, with possible strong winds and lightning.

Keep the First Alert Weather App nearby — especially if you expect to be outdoors at the race.

4th of July Forecast
4th of July Forecast(Atlanta News First)

Happy racing!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Jakobe Moody
YSL rapper ‘FN DaDealer’ arrested, charged with murder
Photo of Anthony Guy Smith
47-year-old man reported missing in Hall County
Photo of Atlanta rapper T.I.
Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. launches ‘King Collection’ eyewear line
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Here’s how Young Thug’s attorney is trying to get the rapper out of jail

Latest News

Surprise Squad
Canton businessman makes it his mission to help and support his community
Surprise Squad
Atlanta News First Surprise Squad
The 2023 Atlanta Air Show will be Oct. 7-8 at Falcon Field.
2023 Atlanta Air Show tickets on sale now
Caleb Guy
Caleb Guy