Going to the 2023 Peachtree Road Race? Here’s your navigation guide

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Peachtree Road Race is the world’s largest 10K — and it starts tomorrow!

This July 4, tens of thousands of people from across the state, country and even the world will flock to the race in Atlanta. But it’s easy to get lost in the chaos of crowds and fun. So whether you are a runner or a spectator, here’s how you can navigate this year’s Peachtree Road Race.

How do I get to the Peachtree Road Race?

There are several different ways you can get to the road race.

Driving

In the weeks before the race, Atlanta Track Club members could buy Premium Start Line Parking. The designated lot is the Alliance Center Parking Deck, or 3424 Peachtree Road. Parking opens at 5 a.m. If you bought a space in this lot, make sure you bring your hang tag and prepaid parking ticket!

After the race, Atlanta Track Club suggests you use MARTA to get back to the parking deck, which is by Lenox station. You could also take one of the shuttles to Lindbergh Central station and then route to Lenox station from there.

MARTA

If you don’t have parking tickets, MARTA is always available.

Runners could opt for a MARTA Breeze Card during registration. But this year, the card is actually a sticker that can be scanned at stations. Runners can use the Lenox station for the start and the Midtown or Art Center stations for the finish. If you didn’t get the sticker mailed to you, you can pick it up at the the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo when you get your race number.

What is the course for the Peachtree Road Race?

The Peachtree Road Race starts in Buckhead near Lenox Square and winds south down Peachtree Road to end at Piedmont Park. Altogether, it stretches for 6.2 miles. The trail is dotted with water and snack stations, bathrooms and music.

The Peachtree Road Race starts in Buckhead near Lenox Square and winds south down Peachtree Road to end at Piedmont Park. Map courtesy of Atlanta Track Club (Atlanta Track Club)

When does the Peachtree Road Race start?

The race takes off in several waves based on the competitors’ previous running times. These waves start at 6:25 a.m. and end at 8:30 a.m. Here’s a list of the waves:

6:25 a.m. - Wheelchair start

6:50 a.m. - Elite women

7:00 a.m. - Elite men, seeded and A

7:05 a.m. - B and C

7:10 a.m. - D and E

7:15 a.m. - F

7:20 a.m. - G

7:25 a.m. - H

7:30 a.m. - J

7:35 a.m. - K

7:40 a.m. - L

7:45 a.m. - M

7:50 a.m. - N

7:55 a.m. - P

8:00 a.m. - R

8:05 a.m. - S

8:10 a.m. - T

8:15 a.m. - U

8:20 a.m. - W

8:25 a.m. - X

8:30 a.m. - Y

Where are the road closures for the Peachtree Road Race?

Several roads will be closed to clear a path for the Peachtree Road Race runners.

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to around Lenox Parkway will be closed starting at midnight. The other closures near the starting area begin at 4 a.m.:

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400

Phipps Boulevard from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road

Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road

Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road

Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road

Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road

Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Around Lenox Parkway

There are also several closures at the finish area, including:

10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive, from June 30 at 9 a.m. to July 4 at 5 p.m.

10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen, July 4 at 12:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

10th Street from Peachtree to Myrtle, July 4 at 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia, July 4 at 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street, July 4 at 7:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree, July 4 at 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where is the best place to watch the Peachtree Road Race?

If you’re a spectator, there are plenty of places to watch runners complete the Peachtree Road Race.

Peachtree Road is packed on both sides during the race, with boundaries separating the crowds from the asphalt runway. But one of the most popular places to gather is on the fringes of 10th Street NE, where the runners take a sharp left and sprint toward the finish line at Piedmont Park.

What will the Peachtree Road Race T-shirt look like?

At the end of the race, runners receive a Peachtree Road Race T-shirt — but nobody knows what the shirt will look like until the event.

What we do know is that the design will be chosen from one of five finalists, created by students, authors and graphic artists alike. The winner will receive a $1,000 prize.

What will the weather be like during the Peachtree Road Race?

This Fourth of July may not be entirely rain-free.

Although the morning starts off dry and sunny, there is a 50% chance of storms Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta is under a level 1 risk of severe storms on Independence Day, with possible strong winds and lightning.

Keep the First Alert Weather App nearby — especially if you expect to be outdoors at the race.

4th of July Forecast (Atlanta News First)

Happy racing!

