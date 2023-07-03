July 4: Six months into jury selection with no progress in Young Thug trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year’s July 4 marks a dubious milestone in what has already become a record-breaking trial in the Peach State.

Tuesday marks six months since jury selection began in the massive organized crime trial of Jeffery Lamar Williams, aka Young Thug. Jury selection began January 4, and not a single juror has been seated. Jury selection is set to resume Monday, July 10, as Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville will again continue trying to seat a jury after a hiatus of more than a week.

Jury selection has already lasted longer than any other trial in Georgia history, and the trial itself - if it ever gets underway - could last for more than a year. Georgia’s longest jury selection and its longest trial both came in the Atlanta Public Schools teacher scandal of 2014-15.

Almost 1,000 potential jurors have been called since January, the summons call being part of the trial called voir dire, the process used by prosecutors and defenders to select a fair and impartial jury. During voir dire, the jury panel is questioned by both parties’ lawyers. The questions are intended to help the lawyers in the jury selection process. After voir dire, the jury is selected from the panel.

Hundreds have requested exemptions from service for a variety of reasons: child care and elderly patent care obligations, medical reasons and professional hardship, among others.

Jury selection - which has already lasted longer than any other in Georgia history, and has been repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges and disruptions.

Last month, a Fulton County deputy was arrested on charges she had an “inappropriate relationship” with a defendant.

Christian Eppinger was severed from the case after deputies seized his attorney’s laptop a week before. Eppinger’s attorney, Eric Johnson, said the state believes his client used the laptop to communicate with Akeiba Koren Stanley, a Fulton deputy who was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to commit a felony and reckless conduct.

Several of the court-appointed defense attorneys in the trial recently raised concerns about their low wages and extremely high workloads. As a result of the pressure and the trial’s high international profile, the Georgia Public Defender Council raised the attorneys’ $15,000 flat rate to a monthly increase capped $55,000. This came after one of those attorneys, Angela D’Williams, sent a subpoena to the head of the agency in order to discuss the pay.

The rapper has been in jail for more than a year awaiting trial on numerous RICO-related charges; attorney Brian Steel heads up the rapper’s legal team, and has filed several motions to free his client on bond.

On May 11, Young Thug was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Steel had filed a motion in late April to secure bond, in which he said, “since on or about May 9, 2022, Mr. Williams has been languishing in the County Jail without bond. Mr. Williams has previously put forth compelling evidence, without doubt … that conditions can be imposed which permit bond to be set.

“This Honorable Court denied bond based upon proffers made by the prosecution, mostly repeating allegations contained in the Indictment,” Steel continued in the motion. “Undersigned counsel believes that conditions can be set to ensure that Mr. Williams comes back to Court when required to do so, and due to the extended nature of this trial, Mr. Williams respectfully requests this Honorable Court reconsider its position on bond.”

In late May, Steel filed another motion to free his client, which can be read here. Then, on June 23, XXL reported Steel filed a motion to drop all RICO charges against his client and the remaining eight standing trial with him, based on a statute of limitations.

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime.

The federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law was passed and signed into law in 1970 by President Richard Nixon. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, it allows prosecutors to link apparently unrelated crimes with a common objective into a prosecutable pattern of racketeering.

RICO also provides for more severe penalties and permits a defendant to be convicted and separately punished for the underlying crimes that constitute a racketeering pattern.

Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not need to have existed as long as the federal law.

