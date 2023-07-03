Lost art database joins the search for stolen Madison County church bell

COLBERT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A private company that tracks down lost or stolen art is helping police find a historic bell that went missing from a church in rural Georgia.

Someone removed the bell on display from Waggoners Grove Baptist Church between March 19 and March 21, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The bell has now been registered with the Art Loss Register, which is a private, international database of stolen art, antiques and collectables.

Four months later, deputies are still searching for the bell and those responsible for stealing it.

“Unfortunately, no really strong leads,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Chris Guest said. “I’m keeping the case open.”

Waggoners Grove Baptist Church was established in 1855 and is in Colbert, which has a population of 630. Neighbors say parishioners come from all over to attend Sunday service in the historic Black church.

If you have any information about the stolen bell, contact Guest at 706-795-6220 or email cguest@madisonco.us.

