Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man shot to death inside apartment bedroom in DeKalb County, police say

Man shot to death inside apartment bedroom in DeKalb County
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside his apartment bedroom in Lithonia.

Homicide investigators responded to the Harvard Place Apartments along the 6000 block of Hillandale Drive early Monday morning.

Police say the victim, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, lived in the apartment with two other men.

One of the roommates was taken to police headquarters for questioning. Investigators told Atlanta News First he is not a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Photo of Atlanta rapper T.I.
Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. launches ‘King Collection’ eyewear line
Jakobe Moody
YSL rapper known as ‘FN DaDealer’ arrested, charged with murder
Photo of Anthony Guy Smith
47-year-old man reported missing in Hall County
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Here’s how Young Thug’s attorney is trying to get the rapper out of jail

Latest News

New units to patrol Chattahoochee River
Chattahoochee River closure extended as E. Coli levels remain dangerously high
How to keep your pet calm during fireworks
Man shot to death inside apartment bedroom in DeKalb County
Have you seen 72-year-old Myrtha Chenevert?
Chattahoochee River closure extended as E. Coli levels remain high