Man shot in head, investigation underway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man was shot in the head in Fulton County on Sunday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officials said when officers arrived on the scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was not breathing and was transported to the hospital.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting. This is an active investigation.

