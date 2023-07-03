Metro Atlanta family stuck in airport for days during travel nightmare

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Metro Atlanta family says they were stuck in several airports for nearly a week during a travel nightmare.

The McGuires planned to fly to Calgary in Canada, but they said after their initial United Airlines flight out of Atlanta they experienced multiple cancellations.

“We were super excited, we were going to meet my sister and her family there,” Dan McGuire said.

According to McGuire, they were ultimately stuck in three different airports for five days.

McGuire said airline officials told him it was due to weather.

But the McGuires told Atlanta News First they believe staffing shortages and other factors had an impact.

According to McGuire, the family was given 30,000 airline miles for the inconvenience, but no apology and no refunds.

“We had very little communication from them,” he said.

Thousands of flights have been canceled within the last week, due to weather, according to officials.

Atlanta News First reached out to United Airlines about McGuire’s situation.

United Airlines responded with a letter from the United CEO to employees addressing the situation nationwide.

