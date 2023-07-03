Look Up Atlanta
Nonprofit provides some Atlanta senior citizens with free home repairs

Neighbor in Need works to help seniors in specific areas of Atlanta make home repairs, the work...
Neighbor in Need works to help seniors in specific areas of Atlanta make home repairs, the work is free of charge.(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a group of people who spend their time looking out for seniors in our community. They guarantee important home repairs free of charge for some of Atlanta’s most vulnerable citizens.

The amount of people they can help depends on the funds they raise.

When to-do lists pile up and what needs to be done becomes much bigger than what you can fix on your own, it is time to call a neighbor; to come alongside you, and help take some of the pressure off.

“If you can do it, you would’ve done it. They don’t make you feel bad about it,” said Connie Jones, a long-time Atlanta resident.

“We are 100 percent volunteer, we don’t charge a thing for the services that we render,” said Kyle Caldwell with Neighbor in Need. Work at Connie Jones’ house is being done by Neighbor in Need. and the community and businesses that partner with them.

“We do roofing, plumbing, electrical, heat and air, and light carpentry work,” said Kyle.

”When a neighbor has been really hot or really uncomfortable and didn’t know they had any recourse to fix their situation. They find us. We tell them that we are going to use real qualified contractors to do the work, they are overjoyed,” said Justin Schaeffer, the Kirkwood Project Lead.

They are completely dependent on volunteers to do what they do. The number of homes helped, depends on the amount of money in the bank.

”It is important that people know that we only work in a very limited area, that is Eastlake, Kirkwood, Edgewood, Reynoldstown, and East Atlanta in the City of Atlanta,” said Schaeffer.

Jones’ home is just one of 40-60 homes the non-profit manages to work on a year.

”I don’t feel like they are strangers now. They are someone willing to help,” said Jones.

These are heart and soul projects, these are community projects, and these are projects, that speak.

”It does choke me up that people care enough to help,” said Caldwell.

“I just want to make sure people feel they can age in place, that we want them here, that they are honored members of our neighborhood,” said Schaeffer.

DONATE HERE:

