Pickleball players serve up their case for more courts in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the nation, and now Atlanta city officials are making a push to accommodate the thousands of players that have taken up an interest in the game.

A new pilot program bringing new courts to Atlanta parks is launching soon and will test the waters for the possible construction of brand-new facilities. Atlanta has over 180 tennis courts, but none are dedicated specifically to pickleball.

“If I had to guess I would say just in the city of Atlanta right now, there’s over 10,000 people playing pickleball,” said Tim Ball with the nonprofit Atlanta Pickleball Club. “If we had 50 dedicated pickleball courts in the city of Atlanta right now we would not have enough pickleball courts.”

While some parks around the city have lines taped or painted over tennis courts, players like Ball want their own space. For the pilot program, the city will open temporary courts at 14 tennis court locations at parks around the city, and consider new construction of courts dedicated solely to pickleball.

The courts don’t come at a cheap price. Atlanta Parks and Recreation Commissioner Justin Cutler, who said he’s been playing pickleball since his youth, estimated the cost of construction and maintenance of a single court between $50,000 and $70,000. Overlaying on top of tennis courts, by contrast, runs between $2,500 and $3,500 so the city will start there.

“We can play on tennis courts, but the ideal situation for us is to have dedicated courts,” said Ball. “The projections are, in the next five years, for every two tennis players there will be three pickleball players.”

Advocates like Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council President Doug Shipman have played with the Atlanta Pickleball Club and appear to be proponents of funding new courts.

For die-hards of the sport, it’s about more than athletic competition.

“At 76 it’s not that I’m going to be the greatest athlete in the world,” said Ball. “But I can build good friendships and have great relationships and that’s kind of what I get out of the sport.”

“It’s really, to me, what the city of Atlanta could be as far as all areas working together, and having a good time together,” said Brent Ingram, also of the Atlanta Pickleball Club. “In three hours, I can play anywhere between six, 10, 12 pickleball games. I win some, lose some, but I always have a good time and I always feel, when I leave there, energized. Really in good mental spirits.”

