Atlanta police search for man wanted in connection to attempted robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have asked for help finding a man wanted in connection to an attempted Food Mart robbery in southeast Atlanta.

Police responded to the Food Mart at 8 Cleveland Ave. around 8:40 p.m. on May 17 after reports of an attempted robbery.

The person shown on surveillance cameras was wearing a black mask, black hoodie, dark gray jeans, and black and gray New Balance sneakers, police say.

After the robbery attempt failed, police say the man shot at the store clerk. The store clerk was not injured.

