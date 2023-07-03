Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta police search for man wanted in connection to attempted robbery

Photo of man wanted in connection to attempted robbery on Cleveland Avenue
Photo of man wanted in connection to attempted robbery on Cleveland Avenue(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have asked for help finding a man wanted in connection to an attempted Food Mart robbery in southeast Atlanta.

Police responded to the Food Mart at 8 Cleveland Ave. around 8:40 p.m. on May 17 after reports of an attempted robbery.

The person shown on surveillance cameras was wearing a black mask, black hoodie, dark gray jeans, and black and gray New Balance sneakers, police say.

After the robbery attempt failed, police say the man shot at the store clerk. The store clerk was not injured.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Jakobe Moody
YSL rapper ‘FN DaDealer’ arrested, charged with murder
Photo of Anthony Guy Smith
47-year-old man reported missing in Hall County
Photo of Atlanta rapper T.I.
Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. launches ‘King Collection’ eyewear line
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Here’s how Young Thug’s attorney is trying to get the rapper out of jail

Latest News

Independence Day
These are the fireworks laws in Georgia
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
19-year-old man identified as deadly Wesley Chapel Road shooting victim
South Fulton police respond to shooting
2 dead in South Fulton shooting, police say
Stockbridge, GA, to host July 4th concert that's expected to draw thousands
Stockbridge expects thousands for 4th of July extravaganza