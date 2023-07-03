Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours

NO SOUND - A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW)
By WJFW staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW) - Thrill seekers got more than they bargained for in Wisconsin when the roller coaster they were riding got stuck upside down.

A roller coaster at the Forest County Festival shut down midride Sunday, leaving some passengers hanging upside down for at least three hours.

Emergency responders from three surrounding counties came to help rescue the riders.

The roller coasters’ abrupt stop is believed to be a malfunction.

“There is a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position,” said Capt. Brennan Cook, Crandon Fire Department. “The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site, and at this time we don’t have any other information.”

Every passenger was rescued safely and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A mechanical failure led to roller coaster riders getting stuck upside down for hours, a fire official said. (WJFW)

Copyright 2023 WJFW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Jakobe Moody
YSL rapper ‘FN DaDealer’ arrested, charged with murder
Photo of Anthony Guy Smith
47-year-old man reported missing in Hall County
Photo of Atlanta rapper T.I.
Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. launches ‘King Collection’ eyewear line
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Here’s how Young Thug’s attorney is trying to get the rapper out of jail

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Structural inequities helps determine Diabetes
Study predicts dramatic rise in diabetes cases globally
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies
A Florida Amber Alert has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 12-year-old girl in Florida
Jakobe Moody
YSL rapper ‘FN DaDealer’ arrested, charged with murder