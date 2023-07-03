Look Up Atlanta
Senator Jon Ossoff speaks out against recent antisemitism in Macon and Marietta.

By Tori Cooper
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, faith leaders, and hundreds of people gathered in Macon for a service against antisemitism on Sunday.

It comes after a neo-Nazi group made two stops in Georgia sparking fear in the Jewish community on June 25.

“As we react in this beautiful, united, and determined way to what happened last weekend it’s painful but important to remember the swastika is not merely a symbol of hate it’s an idea or a feeling. The swastika is a symbol of massacre, slavery, medical experimentation, extermination and genocide,”U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, said.

Ossoff and faith leaders spoke out after the neo-Nazi group rallied outside a Jewish temple in Macon and a Chabad in Marietta last week holding Nazi flags and signs with messages of hate.

“The actions of the neo-Nazis have awakened deep seeded fears within us,” said a Jewish faith leader Sunday.

The anti-defamation league told Atlanta News First the group is touring across Georgia, and usually leaves antisemitic flyers in driveways but now they are mobilizing demonstrations like this.

“We stand together and against discrimination,” said the Mayor of Macon, Lester Miller, one of the many city leaders also standing with the Jewish community.

Senator Ossoff says acts like this are a reminder of the painful attacks his great-grandparents fled in the 19th century when millions of Jews were killed in the Holocaust. He says he will never forget their quest for a place of tolerance and opportunity and the only way to fight hate is with unity and action.

“There is nothing inevitable about the defeat of these ideas or these forces it requires work, it requires commitment, it requires argument, it requires political action,” Senator Ossoff said.

The anti-defamation league says federal investigators are aware of the group and they are actively tracking their activity throughout the state.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

