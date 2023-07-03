Stockbridge expects thousands for 4th of July extravaganza

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The new Stockbridge Amphitheater is setting the stage for a Fourth of July concert that’s expected to draw thousands.

The free concert will feature an Earth, Wind, and Fire tribute band, Tamar Braxton-Herbert, and R&B artist Case.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. The event also will include inflatables for kids, food trucks, and a fireworks show.

Alexander said it’s exciting to see fun events planned for Henry County residents. He’s particularly proud of the way the Stockbridge Amphitheater, which opened in 2021, is bringing families together.

“It is truly a dream come true in every way,” he said.

Elsewhere in Henry County, Fr8Auctions is sponsoring a fireworks extravaganza at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. The event is also free.

