Veteran-led relief group receives donation from Ford to continue storm cleanups

Team Rubicon plans to use the Ford Fund’s donation to scale up operations.
Team Rubicon, a veteran-led organization that helps communities rebuild after disaster, is on the receiving end of a big donation from Ford Fund.
By Don Shipman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A veteran-led organization that devotes its military might to helping communities rebuild after disaster is on the receiving end of a big donation.

Ford Fund, Ford Motor Company’s philanthropy, is investing $2.5 million in Team Rubicon by donating 17 specially-outfitted vehicles. Ten of these are Ford F-150 XL PowerBoost Hybrid trucks equipped with 7.2 kW Pro Power Onboard, allowing Team Rubicon to act as a power source for communities without electricity.

Team Rubicon was founded in 2010 following the devastating earthquake in Haiti. The organization has since grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the U.S.

The organization plans to use Ford Fund’s donation to scale up their operations.

Team Rubicon played a critical cleanup role in Georgia following January’s deadly tornadoes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NWS confirms EF3 tornado touched down in Spalding County Thursday

“They were the first to really get on site and assess the damage,” Mary Culler, Ford Fund’s president, said.

Two people were killed, including a 5-year-old in Butts County. In cities like Griffin, nearly 300 structures were majorly damaged or destroyed. The city has since spent an estimated $5.5 million to rebuild, according to Danielle Hancock, communications and public relations coordinator for the Griffin city manager.

While local and state governments deployed crews for cleanup, non-profits also pitched-in — including Team Rubicon. Veterans were on the ground in Georgia in the days after the storms.

Now, thanks to Ford’s big donation, Team Rubicon will be able to help even more the next time a storm strikes in Georgia.

“This is really a game changer for Team Rubicon to have these kinds of vehicles on site,” Culler said. “Really, at the end of the day, we’re trying to help people.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

