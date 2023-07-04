Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 dead in southwest Atlanta shooting, police say

Police investigating a deadly southwest Atlanta shooting.
Police investigating a deadly southwest Atlanta shooting.(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was killed in a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta police said.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Delowe Drive and found a person dead from what police said appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Metro Atlanta family stuck in airport for days during travel nightmare
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
19-year-old man identified as deadly Wesley Chapel Road shooting victim
Independence Day
These are the fireworks laws in Georgia

Latest News

The Summerour family poses for a group picture at 100th reunion.
Metro family celebrates 100th family reunion, a Fourth of July tradition
Photo of Jeffery Jones
9-year-old girl found safe after being kidnapped in DeKalb Co., police say
Fireworks
Firearms and fireworks safety tips for your Fourth of July holiday
Christine King Farris speaks during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative...
Funeral set for Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.’s last sibling