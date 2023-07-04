1 dead in southwest Atlanta shooting, police say
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was killed in a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta police said.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Delowe Drive and found a person dead from what police said appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
This is an active investigation.
