15-mile closure along Chattahoochee River impacts holiday plans

Fulton County Public Works crews spent July 4 working to treat the e.coli infested water
David Lemcoe has boated and floated up and down the Chattahoochee River several times.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County crews are performing a delicate balancing act, trying to get the good bacteria and other organisms to overpower the bad at the closed-off portion of the Chattahoochee River.

David Lemcoe has boated and floated up and down the Chattahoochee River several times.

“I lived here all my life. The fishing is good, the state, county, and cities do such a good job keeping everything clean,” he said.

Lemcoe and his mom spent July 4 trying out some new kayaks. They wanted to go further downstream but were warned not to, due to dangerous levels e. coli.

RELATED: Source of sewage spill that led to Chattahoochee River closure discovered

“We knew where the closure was, which is down here. It’s unfortunate because there is a really cool lake, it kind of pools up and there is much better fishing down there,” said Lemcoe.

A breach in the disinfecting process at big creek treatment plant forced a 15-mile closure of the river, impacting holiday plans for visitors.

Officials said the water was only being partially treated as it came through the plant, creating a breeding ground for e coli. Boaters and paddleboarders erred on the side of caution.

“I called the rec center and asked if they were open. They said certain parts of the lake were closed,” said Aisha Jackson, a visitor.

The closure could carry on for several more days.

“We are keeping the river closed until we get accurate and updated water quality testing. We are testing the water daily,” said Beth Wheeler, chief of planning, resources, and education, at Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

VIEW HERE: The latest water quality conditions

Crews spent the holiday, diverting 5 million gallons of wastewater to a Cobb County’s Cobb County’s Sutton Water Reclamation Plant, and reintroducing good organisms to the water.

“We realize this closure impacts a lot of holiday plans this week. So, we are urging visitors to go further north upriver,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said there are 30 more miles of rivers and trails that you can explore.

This may be a great time to check out an area of the river you had not before.

