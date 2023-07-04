Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 shot in Jonesboro neighborhood, Clayton County Police say

Police investigation in Clayton County
Police investigation in Clayton County(WGCL)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were shot in the morning hours of July 4th, police in Clayton County said.

It happened in a residential area on Wall Street in Jonesboro around 9 a.m.

It is unknown what led to the shooting and who shot who. Police said both victims are alive and receiving treatment.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Metro Atlanta family stuck in airport for days during travel nightmare
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
19-year-old man identified as deadly Wesley Chapel Road shooting victim
Independence Day
These are the fireworks laws in Georgia

Latest News

Photo of missing 28-year-old man in Clayton County
28-year-old with mental illness reported missing in Clayton County: police
Fourth of July fireworks displays
Here’s where to watch 4th of July fireworks in metro Atlanta
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race is underway.
2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race | Results
Peachtree City July 4th Parade, 50th Anniversary
Peachtree City celebrates July 4th Parade 50th anniversary