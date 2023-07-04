2 shot in Jonesboro neighborhood, Clayton County Police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were shot in the morning hours of July 4th, police in Clayton County said.

It happened in a residential area on Wall Street in Jonesboro around 9 a.m.

It is unknown what led to the shooting and who shot who. Police said both victims are alive and receiving treatment.

