54th annual 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race held in Atlanta

The 54th Running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race concluded on Tuesday morning.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
According to the AJC Peachtree Road Race official Twitter page, Hailyu Fotyen Tesfay won the Women’s Elite AJC Peachtree Road Race Division. Her unofficial time was 30:43.7.

Charles Langat won the men’s elite race with an official time of 27:43.

Gabriel Geay and Nibret Melak finished in second and third place respectively.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race said Kenyan Scaroni won the women’s wheelchair race with a time of 22:11. Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair race with a finish of 19:28.

The race was canceled by the Atlanta Track Club due to severe weather.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race released a statement on the wrong turn by Senbere Tefari of Ethiopia that cost her a chance at winning in consecutive years.

As our defending champion, Senbere Teferi, was approaching the finish line, it looks like she momentarily became confused and followed a police motorcycle when it turned off the course. She was within sight of the finish banner, but we understand that in the heat of competition, instructions can be misinterpreted. As an organization, we are disappointed whenever we fall short of perfection, and in this case, it appears we did.”

In 2022, Teferi edged out Kenya’s Irine Cheptai at the tape.

You can view the live results of each runner here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

