54th annual 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – The 54th Running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race concluded on Tuesday morning.

According to the AJC Peachtree Road Race official Twitter page, Hailyu Fotyen Tesfay won the Women’s Elite AJC Peachtree Road Race Division. Her unofficial time was 30:43.7.

Charles Langat won the men’s elite race with an official time of 27:43.

Gabriel Geay and Nibret Melak finished in second and third place respectively.

A race for the 📚’s here at the @ajcprr



The winners of the 54th @ajc Peachtree Road Race were:



Charles Langat in the men’s race ⏱️ 27:43

Fotyen Tesfay in the women’s race ⏱️ 30:43@KenyanScaroni in the Women’s Wheelchair⏱️ 22:11

Daniel Romanchuk in the Men’s Wheelchair ⏱️19:28 pic.twitter.com/xIooOJUcap — Atlanta Track Club (@ATLtrackclub) July 4, 2023

The AJC Peachtree Road Race said Kenyan Scaroni won the women’s wheelchair race with a time of 22:11. Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair race with a finish of 19:28.

The race was canceled by the Atlanta Track Club due to severe weather.

After coordination with the National Weather Service, Atlanta Track Club has canceled the AJC Peachtree Road Race due to severe weather.



All event activities in the start and finish, as well as the course, have shut down. There will be no more official finish times. pic.twitter.com/Dk4AifEWo7 — AJC Peachtree Road Race (@ajcprr) July 4, 2023

The AJC Peachtree Road Race released a statement on the wrong turn by Senbere Tefari of Ethiopia that cost her a chance at winning in consecutive years.

“As our defending champion, Senbere Teferi, was approaching the finish line, it looks like she momentarily became confused and followed a police motorcycle when it turned off the course. She was within sight of the finish banner, but we understand that in the heat of competition, instructions can be misinterpreted. As an organization, we are disappointed whenever we fall short of perfection, and in this case, it appears we did.”

She was within sight of the finish banner, but we understand that in the heat of competition instructions can be misinterpreted. As an organization, we are disappointed whenever we fall short of perfection, and in this case, it appears we did. (2/2) — AJC Peachtree Road Race (@ajcprr) July 4, 2023

HAILYU FOTYEN TESFAY PULLS THROUGH TO THE END TO WIN THE WOMEN'S ELITE AJC PEACHTREE ROAD RACE DIVISION 🚨🚨🚨



⏱️ 30:43.7 *unofficial time pic.twitter.com/9YmIX5HsgU — AJC Peachtree Road Race (@ajcprr) July 4, 2023

In 2022, Teferi edged out Kenya’s Irine Cheptai at the tape.

Spectators are cheering and clapping as runners speed by!



Such an exciting Independence Day tradition.@ATLNewsFirst



🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️🏃🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cevqkz3fi1 — Amanda Rose (@AmandaRoseNews) July 4, 2023

You can view the live results of each runner here.

