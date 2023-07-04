Look Up Atlanta
The 2023 Peachtree Road Race | Latest updates, pictures & more

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta Independence Day tradition returns once again! Tens of thousands of runners are gearing up for the 2023 Peachtree Road Race as preparations head underway.

READ: Going to the 2023 Peachtree Road Race? Here’s your navigation guide

LATEST UPDATES

6:47 a.m. — Wheelchair division racers make their way across the finish line.

6:25 a.m. — The first wave of racers take off from the starting line. The Peachtree Road Race has officially begun!

5:53 a.m. — Watch out for those road closures! Runners will be hitting the course at 6:25 a.m.

5:43 a.m. — Reporter Amanda Rose is at the starting line as the first wave of runners begin arriving.

5:32 a.m. — Atlanta reflects on the story behind the Peachtree Road Race

The 2023 Peachtree Road Race

5:04 a.m. — Final preparations are underway for the world’s largest 10K race.

Don Shipman is in Midtown Atlanta as organizers prepare for the Peachtree Road Race

The Peachtree Road Race starts in Buckhead near Lenox Square and winds south down Peachtree Road to end at Piedmont Park. Altogether, it stretches for 6.2 miles.

VIEW HERE: The full course for the Peachtree Road Race

The race itself will begin in waves that are based on a competitor’s previous running times. The earliest wave starts at 6:25 a.m.

You can view the live results of each runner here.

