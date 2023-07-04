The 2023 Peachtree Road Race | Latest updates, pictures & more

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta Independence Day tradition returns once again! Tens of thousands of runners are gearing up for the 2023 Peachtree Road Race as preparations head underway.

READ: Going to the 2023 Peachtree Road Race? Here’s your navigation guide

LATEST UPDATES

6:47 a.m. — Wheelchair division racers make their way across the finish line.

6:25 a.m. — The first wave of racers take off from the starting line. The Peachtree Road Race has officially begun!

Ready Set Go! The Peachtree Road Race is underway. The crew at the finish line is dressed and ready to receive 50,000 runners! 🇺🇸 🏃‍♀️ 🏃🏼‍♂️ 🏃🏾 @ATLNewsFirst @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/KCW50rxbV7 — Don Shipman (@DonShipman) July 4, 2023

5:53 a.m. — Watch out for those road closures! Runners will be hitting the course at 6:25 a.m.

They're ready to go at the Peachtree Road Race! Avoid Peachtree Road/Street from Lenox Mall down to 10th St. this morning. More info >> https://t.co/BmknrJqy0x @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/sPaH2IrxJO — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) July 4, 2023

The Peachtree Road Race happening this AM! What you need to know - ROAD CLOSURES, and of course the fun activities surrounding the 10K live all morning long on @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/cOIeBQY5Xa — Don Shipman (@DonShipman) July 4, 2023

5:43 a.m. — Reporter Amanda Rose is at the starting line as the first wave of runners begin arriving.

Setup is underway for the Peachtree Road Race! 👟✨



We’re live at the starting line this morning as banners and flags are going up.@ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/uLod0DOpZB — Amanda Rose (@AmandaRoseNews) July 4, 2023

5:32 a.m. — Atlanta reflects on the story behind the Peachtree Road Race

The 2023 Peachtree Road Race

5:04 a.m. — Final preparations are underway for the world’s largest 10K race.

Don Shipman is in Midtown Atlanta as organizers prepare for the Peachtree Road Race

The Peachtree Road Race starts in Buckhead near Lenox Square and winds south down Peachtree Road to end at Piedmont Park. Altogether, it stretches for 6.2 miles.

VIEW HERE: The full course for the Peachtree Road Race

The race itself will begin in waves that are based on a competitor’s previous running times. The earliest wave starts at 6:25 a.m.

You can view the live results of each runner here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.