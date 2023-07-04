Look Up Atlanta
28-year-old with mental illness reported missing in Clayton County: police

Photo of missing 28-year-old man in Clayton County
Photo of missing 28-year-old man in Clayton County(Clayton County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help finding a 28-year-old man who they say has multiple mental illnesses.

Police responded to the 200 block of Medical Center Drive in Riverdale after reports of a missing person. They said they later learned that Caius Joesting left the facility.

He is described as 6-foot-1 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt and khaki cargo pants. Police said he also has multiple face tattoos.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joesting, contact the Clayton County Police Department or call 911.

