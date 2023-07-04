Look Up Atlanta
Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 detention officers assaulted by inmate

Wayne Newkirt
Wayne Newkirt(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An inmate at the Burke County Detention Center has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two detention officers, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said officers were trying to remove bed sheets from Wayne Newkirt’s cell gates when Newkirt attacked the officers. He knocked one to the ground and took their taser, although he was “taken under control” after a fight.

One officer suffered lacerations that had to be closed with staples, a concussion, a deviated septum, and nerve damage to their mouth. The other was hit in the face and had some swelling. Both are expected to be okay, according to the sheriff’s office.

Newkirt has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, removal of a weapon from a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

