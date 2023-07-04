Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies

Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.(Union20 / Wikipedia via MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When it comes to holograms, it’s a hard no for Dolly Parton.

During a press event for her upcoming album “Rockstar” -- the legendary country singer was asked about the idea of a digital hologram being used in her place after she dies.

The 77-year-old reportedly said the body of work she already has here on Earth will suffice.

In recent years, holograms have been used for performances by iconic artists like the late Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police sirens
1 man, 1 woman identified as victims of deadly I-20 East crash in Atlanta
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Metro Atlanta family stuck in airport for days during travel nightmare
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
19-year-old man identified as deadly Wesley Chapel Road shooting victim
Independence Day
These are the fireworks laws in Georgia

Latest News

6-year-old boy falls 40 feet from a zip line
Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing June 26, prompting police to turn to the public for...
Woman rescued after days stuck in swampy area of state park
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
People wait in line ahead of the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in...
Miki Sudo successfully defends hot dog-eating title; stormy weather delays men’s contest
Senbere Teferi, who won the 2022 Peachtree Road Race, takes a wrong turn meters from the finish...
54th annual 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race held in Atlanta