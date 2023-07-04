Look Up Atlanta
Feeding Georgia Families help fight food insecurity on 4th of July

The 4th of July starts with a grocery pickup for William Joyner an army veteran with Feeding GA Families.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 4th of July starts with a grocery pickup for William Joyner an army veteran with Feeding GA Families.

Grocery stores partner with organizations and donate unused food to groups like this one. The groceries come back to the main hub off of West Pointe Ave in Atlanta to be sorted. Several team members work to organize groceries for the grab-and-go market, where people can grab fresh produce, bread, milk, and meat at certain times during the week, they also serve hot meals.

Dignity is the key. On holidays, the crew makes sure they have donations that fit the occasion, down to flowers for the table.

“We had corn on the cobb this week, we know people are going to be grilling out. We were giving them chicken legs, things that we know any general family would want to have for their cookouts,” said Alicia Rivera with Feeding GA Families.

It is not lost on them, that demand is high in the summer because of school being out. Families are now having to provide three meals a day plus snacks for kids and Feeding GA Families can help them do that.

“COVID may be technically over, but the effects are still going on. We are seeing more families in different income brackets, and different situations who just need temporary help. We are here for them,” said Rivera.

This is the Feeding GA Families’ way of acknowledging the 4th of July, watching out for their neighbor, watching out for yours.

Feeding GA Families has been using a car since their truck has been in the shop. They are also working out of a building they have outgrown. If you would like to help:

DONATE HERE:

