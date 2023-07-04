Fire destroys apartment building in Cobb County, fire department says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire destroyed an apartment building in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services.

Fire & Emergency Services said the fire at 300 Riverside Pkwy was contained to one building but destroyed 10 units. 25 people were reportedly displaced. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.