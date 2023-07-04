Look Up Atlanta
Fire destroys apartment building in Cobb County, fire department says

Response to a fire at 300 Riverside Pkwy
Response to a fire at 300 Riverside Pkwy(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire destroyed an apartment building in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services.

Fire & Emergency Services said the fire at 300 Riverside Pkwy was contained to one building but destroyed 10 units. 25 people were reportedly displaced. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

