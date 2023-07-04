Firearms and fireworks safety tips for your Fourth of July holiday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whether you’re celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with fireworks or firearms, safety will be key.

Last year, the Consumer Product Safety Commission tracked 10,200 injuries tied to fireworks and eleven deaths linked to the holiday staple. Almost 30% of those injuries were to the hands and fingers. Minors also made up the majority of the cases.

“I believe it’s 40% or more of the injuries are actually 15 and under,” said Roswell Fire Department Captain Danny Crow. “Please be super safe.”

Crow and the department recommend keeping a safe distance of 100 feet or more away from any launching fireworks. Older adults and kids should likely keep an even further distance as they could need more time to move if something goes wrong.

Every year, the department recommends keeping a bucket of water, a hose or a fire extinguisher nearby in case something goes wrong. Always keep a clear launching surface and don’t set off pyrotechnics near trees, power lines or other homes.

And they had a word of advice for those who haven’t gotten around to their yard work this summer.

“If a bottle rocket comes off, hits the roof, rolls into the gutters, especially if it’s been dry, it catches on fire – catches the attic on fire pretty quick,” said Crow. “Before they know it their whole attic’s on fire.”

When you’re done, Crow says, don’t let your guard down. Make sure all fireworks and canisters are fully extinguished before throwing them out. Every year, the department responds to dumpster or trash fires.

On their busiest day of the year, many fireworks retailers are encouraging conversations with customers about safety.

“People don’t buy this stuff often – once, twice a year,” said Greg Cook, store manager at Sky King Fireworks in Smyrna. “They forget how to use it, how it works.”

“They’ll ask, hey what’s this thing do? Well, here’s how you use it and here’s how you use it safely,” he continued. “That’s typically how that conversation goes with us.”

If firearms are more your speed on the Fourth than fireworks, remember that Georgia law prohibits firing a gun within 50 yards of a public highway. Any unsafe discharge of a firearm could result in a $1,000 fine or up to a year in jail – or both.

Shot Spotter, a company that tracks gunfire for police departments, says a bullet can reach speeds of up to 300 feet per second in freefall, and it only takes a speed of 200 feet per second to penetrate the skull.

