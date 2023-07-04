FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More afternoon, evening storms in north Georgia today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect more showers and storms this afternoon and evening, which may impact your holiday plans.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 90°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 50%

FIRST ALERT for more storms today

Like the past several days, we’ll see more scattered showers and storms in north Georgia for Independence Day. In addition to our hot and humid weather, we also have a weak front across north Georgia, which will lead to a higher coverage of storms during the afternoon and evening hours at 50%.

Most storms will produce rain and lightning, but an isolated severe storm will also be possible with damaging winds.

The threat of storms will diminish after 9 p.m. tonight.

Forecast map for Tuesday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

More of the same this week

Beyond the Fourth of July, we’ll continue to see hot and humid weather for the rest of the week with a daily chance of afternoon and evening storms.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.