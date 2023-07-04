Here’s where to watch 4th of July fireworks in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re going to celebrate freedom and independence, consider adding a colorful display of fireworks to your plans.

Atlanta is marking this 4th of July with community events across the metro.

Marietta’s 4th In The Park Celebration

Hundreds of people flooded Historic Marietta Square to kick off their Independence Day celebration Tuesday morning. If you’re itching to get the party started, live concerts, carnival games, food, and an arts and crafts show will be going on all day, leading up to an unforgettable fireworks show finale after sundown.

Roswell’s Annual Firework Celebration

The City of Roswell is throwing its annual 4th of July Celebration at the Roswell Area Park. The event begins at 6 p.m. and features live music, family-friendly activities, and food with a stunning fireworks show at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Chamblee Summer Concert Series & Fireworks Show

City of Chamblee residents and visitors can enjoy an evening of patriotism with live music and a breathtaking fireworks display. The event, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in front of Chamblee City Hall, will include performances from Georgia-native Leah Belle Faser and Geek Squad Band.

Annual Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration

Expect Sandy Springs’ Thurman Springs Park to be lively Tuesday night as the city hosts its annual 4th of July celebration.

The Platinum Band will keep folks off their feet and dancing until the grand fireworks show at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Organizers recommend that you text SPRINGS to 67283 ahead of the event to receive weather alerts and important announcements.

Powder Springs 4th of July Cruise-In and Fireworks

If you’re a car lover, you won’t want to miss this! Head down to the Thurman Springs Park for its 4th of July car cruise-in and fireworks show. Organizers have also announced live performances by Shaky Jane and September in the Park that are sure to get you in the groove.

The car show starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks kicking off at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The Roof’s 4th of July Celebration

Enjoy classic carnival bites, games, and good times at the SkyLine Park of Ponce City Market. Atlanta’s rooftop destination is sure to have that breathtaking view of the fireworks you’re looking for. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Covington’s Independence in the Park

The City of Covington has you covered with music, fireworks and family-friendly fun during its annual Independence in the Park celebration at Covington Square.

If you’re planning to drive there, Covington police are urging you to check the Red, White, and Go traffic plan for road closures and suggested routes.

‘Salute to the Red, White and Blue’ Hometown Celebration

The oldest and largest Independence Day Celebration in South Fulton is in the heart of downtown East Point.

This fun-filled event will feature musical performances, a variety of food options, and a vendor market sure to keep you entertained until a show-stopping digital fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Event starts at 4 p.m.!

July 4th Fireworks At Wills Park

If you’re just looking for fireworks, Alpharetta’s Wills Park is putting on a magical display of color for community members to enjoy. Fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m. unless there is a weather delay, at which point organizers say they plan to push the launch to 10:40 p.m. at the latest.

Decatur’s Hometown-Style 4th of July Celebration

Grab a friend, family member, or neighbor and head to downtown Decatur for the Pied Piper Parade, Concert, and Fireworks event at 6 p.m.

Attendees are welcome to decorate their bicycle, skateboard or wagon and join all the parade fun. Fireworks launch at 9 p.m., weather permitting.

The Big Bang 4th of July Celebration

You already know Douglasville knows how to have a good time and 4th of July is no exception. The Arbor Place Mall parking lot is being transformed into a community event featuring food, live entertainment, and a kids’ area as attendees count down to a spectacular display of fireworks at nightfall.

The event is free, but due to high interest, organizers are asking you to reserve your ticket here.

Red, White & Boom at Lillian Webb Park

The City of Norcross is inviting community members and visitors to its fireworks party at Lillian Webb Park. Expect live music, food, face painting and more Independence Day activities leading up to an unforgettable fireworks display. The free event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

This wouldn’t be a complete fireworks list without Stone Mountain’s famous Fantastic Fourth Celebration. This must-see fireworks display is paired with live entertainment and amazing views of downtown Atlanta. Tickets can be purchased here.

Margaritaville Lake Lanier

Escape to the lake and celebrate independence at Lake Lanier. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. Details regarding ticket purchasing can be found here.

Celebrate Independence Day at Six Flags

Talk about a thrilling way to ring in freedom! Six Flags amusement park goers can count on ending their night with a bang as fireworks light up the sky at 9:15 p.m.

Pro Tip: The best view will be near Superman: Ultimate Flight and Justice League: Battle for Metropolis.

According to the Six Flags website, VIP guests can access the water park after-hours for live music, games, giveaways, an all-you-can-eat buffet, and premium fireworks viewing.

Whether you’re attending one of these events or having your own celebration at home, fire officials are reminding you to celebrate safely. Always launch away from yourself and others and make sure you stay up to date on Georgia’s fireworks laws.

BEFORE YOU LAUNCH: These are the fireworks laws in Georgia

Happy Independence Day from Atlanta News First!

